Claro Advisors LLC Sells 2,854 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,255 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.03.

NYSE CMG opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

