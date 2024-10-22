SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after buying an additional 509,007 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,290 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,418.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 86,729 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,044,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 129,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 76,309 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $142.51 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $144.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

