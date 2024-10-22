Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $870,000 Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 9,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vodafone Group Public
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.