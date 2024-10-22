Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $870,000 Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 9,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

