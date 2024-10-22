Claro Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 94.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.8 %

NDAQ stock opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.29. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $74.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

