V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,209,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,080,000 after purchasing an additional 126,154 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 11.2% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 48,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of YETI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 123,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.11.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.42 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. YETI’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

