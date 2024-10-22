OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 36 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after buying an additional 898,143 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,770,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,654,000 after acquiring an additional 496,326 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,322,000 after acquiring an additional 258,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $381.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $392.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

