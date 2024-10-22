OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.23 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.