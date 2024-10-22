OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 101,694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $677,000. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 997,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,732,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

