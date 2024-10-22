OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,957 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

MGK opened at $329.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

