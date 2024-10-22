UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,678,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 496,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,246,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 286.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 272,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 201,809 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE UBS opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

