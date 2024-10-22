OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 253 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 83.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 1.1 %

Inter Parfums stock opened at $119.30 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $156.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

