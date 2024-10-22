Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.41. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

