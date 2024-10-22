OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 215 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AON were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $2,044,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 14.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 150.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,326,000 after acquiring an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $357.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.44. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $363.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

