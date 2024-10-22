Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,710 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 128,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $56.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.