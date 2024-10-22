OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 85.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,387,767.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,523,371.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.3 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $133.45 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.32 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.65%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.