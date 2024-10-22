6,050 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

