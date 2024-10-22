DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 52.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE opened at $127.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.45. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $129.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.38.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

