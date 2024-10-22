3,615 Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

IEV opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $59.06.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

