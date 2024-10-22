iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,674,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

