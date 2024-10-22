V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 349 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. StockNews.com downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Workiva Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 1.05. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $105.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,570.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

