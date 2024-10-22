V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires New Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 324.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.1 %

DTM stock opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $87.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.