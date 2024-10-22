V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 465 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,208 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,843,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at $39,085,312.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at $39,085,312.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,774.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.63.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

