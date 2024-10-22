V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $234,590.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,721.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,668. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.2 %

SNX opened at $120.75 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.70%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

