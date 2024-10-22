177 Shares in Crane (NYSE:CR) Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Crane by 150.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 81.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CR stock opened at $158.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. Crane has a one year low of $82.57 and a one year high of $163.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crane

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.