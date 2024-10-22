V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $117.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,373.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,142 shares of company stock worth $12,401,112 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

