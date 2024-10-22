V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Creative Planning grew its position in Dropbox by 97.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Dropbox by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 141,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $812,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Dropbox by 24.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,666,650. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $79,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 481,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,675. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,666,650. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,452 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,062. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

DBX stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

