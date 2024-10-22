V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 177 SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 965.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $160.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.69. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $173.30.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

