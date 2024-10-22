411 Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 71.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insmed from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $80.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,150. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,150. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,446. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

