UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stake Decreased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 34.4% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 41,990 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 21.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,019 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 527.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 94,331 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 0.88. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Insider Activity at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

