V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires Shares of 208 RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in RLI by 620.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 468.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $162.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.85. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $164.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on RLI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Compass Point reduced their target price on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RLI

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.