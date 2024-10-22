178 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 178 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 866 shares in the company, valued at $154,797.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,797.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $175,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,114.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,571 shares of company stock worth $2,348,027 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $186.25 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

