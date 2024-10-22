V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $31,000 in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 135.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,473,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,221,000 after purchasing an additional 847,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,172,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 665.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 627,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after acquiring an additional 545,371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 23.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,775,000 after acquiring an additional 402,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 47.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,885,000 after acquiring an additional 393,262 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $67.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

