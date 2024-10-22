V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys New Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 116 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 32.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 50.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 41.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Trading Down 4.5 %

Installed Building Products stock opened at $242.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $281.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.34 and its 200 day moving average is $226.50.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBP

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.