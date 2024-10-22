V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires Shares of 82 CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

CSWI stock opened at $392.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.27 and a 12 month high of $398.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.69 and its 200 day moving average is $292.45.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,334,891.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

