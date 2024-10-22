249 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,999,000 after acquiring an additional 41,506 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 163,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

BFAM stock opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $549,957.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,095.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $1,898,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,375,332.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $549,957.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,095.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,340 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.