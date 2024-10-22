V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 210.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.1 %

Universal Display stock opened at $204.52 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.81.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

