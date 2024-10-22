Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,236,000 after buying an additional 118,230 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,563,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,627,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 194,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 28,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 167.4% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.86. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.75 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

