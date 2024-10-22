Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $203.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.96 and a 200 day moving average of $191.60. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

