Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 124 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Waters by 190.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

WAT opened at $345.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.54 and its 200-day moving average is $324.96. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WAT

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.