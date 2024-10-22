Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 30,405 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,405 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

