Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1,074.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,972 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NU were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,540,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in NU by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420,994 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NU by 32.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,770,000 after buying an additional 21,342,814 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NU by 73.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,237,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,194,000 after buying an additional 7,279,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 216.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,028,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,781,000 after buying an additional 5,490,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

