Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 202 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Revvity by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RVTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Revvity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,276.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,524. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,807 shares of company stock valued at $937,576. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revvity Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RVTY opened at $119.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.64 and its 200 day moving average is $113.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $128.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 98.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

