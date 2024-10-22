Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in CubeSmart by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 89,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,358. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,358. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

