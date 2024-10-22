Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,738.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $164,248.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,759.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 in the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $114.96 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $116.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 109.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.13.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYV shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.