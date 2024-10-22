NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $96.40.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.