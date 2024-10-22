Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Loews by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 174,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 453.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Loews by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 349,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 47,013 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Loews by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after buying an additional 44,426 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on L. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $5,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,781,634 shares in the company, valued at $548,227,292.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,227,292.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,781.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,215 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,013. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Stock Down 0.9 %

L opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.81. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

