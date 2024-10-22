IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,609,000 after buying an additional 555,250 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in IDEX by 75.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 519,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,179,000 after acquiring an additional 223,422 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in IDEX by 151.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,767,000 after acquiring an additional 206,345 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 247.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1,541.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after purchasing an additional 130,292 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $209.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.41. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IEX. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.