Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $369.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.46.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

