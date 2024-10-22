Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INDB. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB opened at $62.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.74. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $250.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,272,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,015,000 after purchasing an additional 69,312 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 19.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 89.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

