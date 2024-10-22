MSCI (MSCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MSCI to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSCI stock opened at $604.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.86. MSCI has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.23.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

